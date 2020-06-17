Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Fire Breaks out in Saket Slum Area in Maharashtra's Thane

Agency News ANI| Jun 17, 2020 11:54 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Fire Breaks out in Saket Slum Area in Maharashtra's Thane

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], June 17 (ANI): A fire broke out in the Saket slum area of Thane, Maharashtra, on Wednesday night.

Police officials, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDC) officials and a fire brigade were present at the site with one fire engine, one rescue vehicle, and one water tanker, to douse the fire.

Also Read | 'No Formal Plans on That,' White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany When Asked if US President Donald Trump Will Mediate Between India and China: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 17, 2020.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

Further details of the incident are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Thane: Fire Erupts at Saket Slum Area, Operation Underway to Extinguish Blaze.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement