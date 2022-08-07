Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 7 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in the slums in Mumbai's Reay road area on Sunday evening.

Sources said the fire erupted reportedly due to a cylinder blast.

Several fire tenders reached the spot. However, no injuries have been reported so far.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Saturday, a fire broke out in a godown and some hutments in the Reti Bandar area of Mumbai. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and put the fire under control. (ANI)

