Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 1 (ANI): A fire broke out at two garment shops in the Vishram Ghat market area of Mathura on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

According to locals, the fire broke out due to an electrical short circuit in one of the shops which later spread to the shop adjacent to it.

Also Read | Union Budget 2022-23 Live: Issuance of E-Passports To Be Rolled Out This Year, See Highlights of Budget Being Presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

Two vehicles of the fire brigade are present on the spot trying to control the fire. Rescue operation is underway.

No casualty has been reported. More details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Union Budget 2022: India’s Economic Growth To Be at 9.2%, Highest in the World in Current Fiscal, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)