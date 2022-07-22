Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], July 22 (ANI): A forest fire broke out in the Kandi forest area in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Friday morning.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier in May, a clothing shop was gutted by a fire in the Chandni Chowk area of West Bengal's Kolkata. (ANI)

