Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 14 (ANI): A fire broke out on the second floor of Indus Hospital in Visakhapatnam.

Fire tenders were at the spot and all patients had been evacuated at the time of filing this report.

The preliminary investigation suggests that the fire may have broken out at the operation theatre.

"A fire broke out at Indus Hospital in Visakhapatnam around noon. There were around 50-70 patients at the hospital at the time of the incident. We managed to evacuate all of them. There's no one left to be rescued. The preliminary probe suggests that the fire may have broken out at the operation theatre. We will investigate the incident and get to the bottom of it," Commissioner of Police (CP) Ravi Shankar Ayyanar said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

