Thane, Sep 12 (PTI) Five godowns were completely destroyed in a huge fire that broke out on Saturday afternoon in Bhiwandi in Thane district, though there were no reports of injuries to anyone, said Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam.

The blaze started in Dapoda at 2pm and was put out by 4:30pm, he said.

The godowns had stocked plastic items, paper and eatables, the official said.

