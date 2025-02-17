Thane, Feb 17 (PTI) A fire broke out at a powerloom unit in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, destroying equipment and goods stored on the premises, a fire official said on Monday.

There was no casualty in the blaze that erupted at Bhusawal Compound in the Fatima Nagar area around 6 pm on Sunday, the official said.

He said two fire engines with local firefighters and members of the disaster control team brought the blaze under control around 10.30 pm.

The official said the authorities were probing the cause of the fire that destroyed the factory with the goods in it.

