India News | Fire Erupted at School of Planning and Architecture, Not Ministry of Education Office: Education Ministry

New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): Sources at the Ministry of Education on Monday clarified that the fire incident took place at the School of Planning and Architecture and not at the office of the Ministry of Education.

Ministry of Education stated that it is located at Kartavya Bhavan-2, Dr. Rajendra Prasad Road, New Delhi, whereas the fire incident occurred at the premises of the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), located at ITO, New Delhi.

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The Ministry further stated that the fire was minor in nature and was quickly brought under control. No loss of life or property has been reported.

Delhi Fire Service (DFS) has also rectified its initial information of a fire breaking out at a Ministry of Education Office, Vikas Marg. The fire instead broke out at the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), near ITO, Delhi, as per the updated information issued by DFS.

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Delhi Fire Services said that the fire incident took place at 10 am on Monday morning at the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA),

Fire-fighting operations were carried out by 8 fire tenders, assisted by 3 ambulances, 2 PCR vans, traffic police, and local police staff.

"Today, at about 10.00 AM, information regarding a fire incident at the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), near ITO, Delhi, was received at PS IP Estate and marked to SI Yogesh Poonia," the updated information said.

DFS said that the fire was brought under control and extinguished.

"No casualty or injury has been reported. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The situation is presently under control, and no active fire remains in the building," DFS said. (ANI)

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