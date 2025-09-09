Fire tenders trying to bring the blaze under control at Oil warehouse in Indore's Palda Industrial area (Photo/ANI)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 9 (ANI): A fire broke out in an oil warehouse located in the Palda industrial area of Indore on Monday night, prompting a swift response from the fire department.

Multiple fire tenders have been rushed to the site, and efforts are currently underway to bring the blaze under control.

Sharing details, Fire Brigade Sub-Inspector Shiv Narayan Sharma says, "A Huge fire was seen. A total of 5 fire tenders were deployed to douse the fire as the fire was going out of control... The fire has been controlled as of now... Only 5% of the work of controlling the fire is left, which will be completed after the removal of shed..." More details awaited. (ANI)

