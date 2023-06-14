Ludhiana, Jun 14 (PTI) A fire broke out in the godown of a hosiery factory situated in a densely populated residential locality on Bindraban road here, police said on Wednesday.

It took more than an hour for two fire tenders to put out the fire that broke out on Tuesday night.

The cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained, they said.

Factory stock lying in the godown was gutted in the fire.

