Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 18 (ANI): A fire which broke out in SSKM Hospital in Kolkata on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday has been brought under control, said Commissioner of Police Vineet Kumar Goyal.

"At around, 10.30 pm fire broke out in the CT scan room at SSKM hospital and fire tenders were called. Locals helped in the evacuation. The fire is under control, the cooling process is underway. Forensic experts to probe further," Goyal told ANI.

Ten fire tenders were brought on the spot.

"Emergency services started again. Fire is entirely under control. Nobody injured," State minister Aroop Biswas had told ANI. (ANI)

