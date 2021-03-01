Surat, Mar 1 (PTI) Two residents of a fire-affected building saved themselves by using a window on its fourth floor to reach an adjoining apartment here in Gujarat on Monday, officials said.

The fire broke out in the five-storey residential building in Surat's Sagrampura locality around noon, they said, adding that no casualty was reported.

Following the blaze in an electric meter board on the ground floor of the building, smoke spread to its upper floors, causing panic among residents.

Before the fire team could arrive, two building residents, including a woman, risked their lives and moved out of a window on the fourth floor to reach an adjoining apartment, fire officer Nilesh Dave said.

A video of the the incident was captured by some people on mobile phones and shared widely on social media.

The official said the building is located in a congested area. Hence, after the blaze on the ground floor, the smoke spread to its upper floors, the official said.

"Around nine people were shifted to the terrace and later brought down safely. Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was brought under control within 10 minutes," he said.

Earlier, a blaze broke out in a textile mill here on Sunday night in which two firemen received injuries, another official said.

