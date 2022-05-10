Thane, May 10 (PTI) A fire broke out in a duct of a 17-storey residential building in Maharashtra's Thane city on Tuesday morning, a civic official said.

There was no casualty, he said, adding that 70 to 75 residents were evacuated from the building, located in Anand Nagar area, Thane Municipal Corporations'c regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said.

The fire broke out around 8.20 am in an electric cable in the duct of floors 13 to 17, he said.

A team of the RDMC and local firemen rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused, he said.

"No one was injured. The cause of the fire is not yet known," the official said.

