New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) A Delhi Fire Service official said they are trying to douse a fire at a PVC sole factory in outer Delhi's Narela.

DFS Director Atul Garg said a fire incident was reported at the factory around 11 am and 10 fire tenders were rushed.

Also Read | Supreme Court to Hear PIL for Court-Monitored CBI Probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's Ex-Manager Disha Salian's Death.

Fire-fighting operations are underway, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)