India News | Fire Incident Reported in Rohini Court

New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) A fire broke out in the record room on the third floor of Rohini court on Thursday morning, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

No injury or casualty was reported so far, the official said.

Also Read | India Will Win the War Against COVID-19, Pandemic Will Make India Self-Reliant, Says PM Modi: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 18, 2020.

A call about the fire was received around 9.41 am after which 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service.

The fire has been brought under control, he said.

Also Read | Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts on Third Floor of Rohini Court, 9 Fire Tenders at Spot.

The cause of fire is being ascertained.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)