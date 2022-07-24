Visual of the spot where fire broke out in premises of sparkle-candle manufacturing factory in Hubballi in Dharwad district (Photo/ANI)

Hubballi (Karnataka) [India], July 24 (ANI): Fire broke out in a sparkle candle manufacturing factory in the Hubballi area of Dharwad injuring eight persons on Saturday.

The mishap occurred at the factory located at Tarihal Industrial Estate during working hours on Saturday evening.

Speaking to ANI on this development, Dharwad area's district collector Gurudatta Hegde, who was present on the spot of the incident, said, "A fire incident has been reported in Tarihal industrial area. 8 people sustained burn injuries, of which 3 in critical condition."

"We are accessing material and probing for irregularities by the factory and its owner. The reasons behind the fire break out is yet to be ascertained," said Gurudatta Hegde.

People from nearby areas rushed to help those caught inside the factory and tried to douse the fire.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

