Kolkata, Apr 12 (PTI) A fire broke out in waste materials lying near a flyover along a major road in Baguiati area in the eastern fringes of Kolkata on Monday and two cars abandoned there were gutted, fire department officials said.

No casualty took place.

The blaze was spotted near a traffic guard office beside VIP Road at around 3.50 pm and two fire tenders doused it in 20 minutes, the officials said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who was passing by the spot while returning home after attending a public rally in the nearby Dum Dum area, stopped her car on the flyover.

She went out of the car in her wheelchair and inspected the fire fighting operation for some time, a police officer said.

"The CM also called up the fire department headquarters. She stayed there for around five minutes before resuming her journey, the officer said. Fire Minister Sujit Bose also went to the spot. "The cause of the fire is not yet known. Probably it started from a lit cigarette or bidi thrown in the rubbish there," the police officer said.

