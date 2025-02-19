India News | Fire Outbreak in Thane Hills: Maharashtra Firefighters Rush to Scene

A massive fire broke out in the Mumbra area of Thane hills on Wednesday evening, prompting a swift response from Maharashtra firefighters, officials said.

Feb 19, 2025
India News | Fire Outbreak in Thane Hills: Maharashtra Firefighters Rush to Scene
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI)

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], February 19 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in the Mumbra area of Thane hills on Wednesday evening, prompting a swift response from Maharashtra firefighters, officials said.

Fire tenders have been rushed to the scene to battle the blaze and prevent its spread.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

More details are awaited. (ANI)

