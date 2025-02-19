India News | Fire Outbreak in Thane Hills: Maharashtra Firefighters Rush to Scene

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], February 19 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in the Mumbra area of Thane hills on Wednesday evening, prompting a swift response from Maharashtra firefighters, officials said.

Fire tenders have been rushed to the scene to battle the blaze and prevent its spread.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

