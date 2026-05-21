India News | Fire Scare at Howrah Station; Suspect Caught on CCTV Throwing Object Near Cab Road

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], May 21 (ANI): Security agencies and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) have launched an investigation after CCTV footage captured a suspect deliberately throwing an object that led to a fire and smoke scare at Howrah Station near the cab road area.

The incident was discovered to have occurred just before the fire reported in the coach of the Mithila Express on Tuesday.

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The incident comes on the heels of recent warnings and intelligence reports suggesting that the railways is increasingly being targeted amid an orchestrated sabotage.

Authorities believe the act was designed not just to disrupt railway operations, but to trigger a stampede-like situation among thousands of commuters.

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Probe is currently underway to identify the suspect seen in the video and unmask the larger network behind this coordinated attempt to destabilise public safety. High alert protocols have been activated across all major railway terminals nationwide.

Earlier on Tuesday, a fire was reported in a coach of the Mithila Express while it was stationed at Howrah. An investigation led to the recovery of a half-burnt piece of cloth soaked in petrol.

The smoke was detected near the bathroom area of the LS Second Class (Unreserved) coach. The fire was extinguished by using two fire extinguishers.

The Railway Ministry said in a statement, "Following a report of a fire in a coach of the Mithila Express while it was stationed at Howrah, an investigation was conducted which led to the recovery of a half-burnt piece of cloth soaked in petrol."

"Railway staff demonstrated promptness and brought the situation under immediate control, thereby averting a major disaster. The preliminary circumstances suggest that certain anti-social elements are attempting to jeopardise passenger safety and sow fear and disorder within the railway system. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and relevant agencies are conducting serious investigations into all these matters," the ministry said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)