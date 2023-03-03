New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Eight people sustained minor injuries in a stampede triggered by a fire at a slum cluster in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri, Delhi Fire Services officials said on Friday.

Atul Garg, Director of the Delhi Fire Services, said a call about a fire was received at 12.13 am, following which 21 fire tenders were deployed.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Road Accident: Tourist Bus Overturns on Manali-Chandigarh Highway in Jabli; One Killed and 41 Injured.

According to the fire department, 200 shanties were completely gutted in the fire.

"Due to a stampede, eight people sustained minor injuries and they were administered first-aid," Garg said.

Also Read | Delhi: Uber Auto Driver Misbehaves With Woman Journalist in Auto-Rickshaw, Accused Booked.

Those injured were identified has Surajmal (72), Kapoor (50), Sagar (25), Pappu (55), Babloo (65), Kawar Singh (52), Raj Singh (72) and Chand (55), he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)