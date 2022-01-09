Amritsar (Punjab) [India], January 9 (ANI): As fireworks adorned the sky, devotees offered prayers at the Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar on the Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, Gurpreet Singh, a devotee said, "I am feeling very good after offering prayers here. This place is looking very beautiful with the fireworks."

"Today is Prakash Parv or Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti. We have come here to worship on this auspicious occasion. The sky is looking beautiful due to fireworks," another devotee, Harmanpreet Singh said.

Pargat Singh, another devotee also said, "I wish Guru Gobind Singh ji would bless everyone with happiness."

The Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh Ji is being celebrated on January 9 this year.

Born Gobind Rai at Patna Sahib in Bihar, Guru Gobind Singh Ji was the tenth and last of Sikh gurus in human form. He was enthroned at the 'Guru Gaddi' at the age of nine, following the martyrdom of his father, the ninth Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji. (ANI)

