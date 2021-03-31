Barrackpore (WB) Mar 31 (PTI) There was firing during a clash between alleged workers of the Trinamool Congress and BJP at Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas on Wednesday when the saffron party's Bijpur candidate Subhranghsu Roy went to file his nomination papers for the West Bengal asembly poll, police said.

Roy said he was heckled when he came out of the SDO office after filing his papers and stones were thrown at him.

Vehicles parked in the area were damaged in the clash and police resorted to lathicharge to control the situation, an official of the force said.

A person was detained in connection with the clash and a firearm was seized, the police said.

None was injured in the firing, while a couple of persons were injured in the clash, it added.

BJP and the TMC have blamed each other for the clash and the Election Commission has sought a report on it from the district administration. Subhrangshu Roy, formerly of the TMC, is the son of BJP national vice-president Mukul Roy, who is himself in the fray from Krishnagar Uttar constituency. Election at Bijpur is slated for April 22.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)