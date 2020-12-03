Mumbai, Dec 3 (PTI) Three persons opened fire on a man in Mohite Patil Nagar area of suburban Mankhurd on Thursday morning, police said.

Nobody was injured in the shooting which might have taken place due to rivalry in the local cable tv business, an official said.

Nobody has been arrested in the case yet.

Rajesh Thakur (43) alleged in the FIR that three persons, Vivek, Akash and Yogesh (no last names provided) shot at him and fled.

He was not injured.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 6) Krishnakant Upadhyay said all four are in the cable business, and it was suspected that rivalry may have led to the attack.

