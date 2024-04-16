India News | Firing Outside Salman Khan's Residence: Police Register Case Against Anmol Bishnoi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16 (ANI): A case has been registered against Anmol Bishnoi in connection with the firing incident outside the house of actor Salman Khan, police said.

The police said that Anmol Bishnoi, who is the younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, wrote about the firing incident on Facebook and used threatening language.

Earlier in the day, Kachchh police arrested two accused and handed them to the Mumbai Crime Branch. Later, Mumbai's Killa Court sent the two arrested accused to the custody of the Mumbai Crime Branch until April 25 in connection with the firing incident outside Salman Khan's Bandra house.

The accused, identified as Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21), belonging to Bihar, were presented before the court after a medical examination.

Meanwhile, after the arrest of the accused, Kachchh DSP AR Zankant said that during the primary interrogation, it was revealed that the accused were in contact with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang.

"Mumbai Police was investigating the case of firing outside the residence of actor Salman Khan. Mumbai Police informed the Kuchchh Police that the two accused had reached Kuchchh. Different teams were formed to catch the accused. Both accused were arrested by Kuchchh Police and handed over to Mumbai Police. During primary interrogation, it was found that they were in contact with Lawrence Bishnoi's gang," DSP Zankant said.

Notably, since November 2022, Salman Khan's security level has been elevated to Y-Plus due to threats from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. Khan has also been authorised to carry a personal firearm and has acquired a new

