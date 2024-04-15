Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 15 (ANI): The ongoing investigation into the firing incident outside the residence of superstar Salman Khan was transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch, the city police informed.

Earlier, on Sunday morning, two unidentified persons opened fire outside Salman's Bandra residence. Briefing media persons on the incident, Mumbai Police said the incident appeared to be meticulously planned, as the accused had their faces covered under helmets as they arrived at the scene on a two-wheeler.

Also Read | Rajasthan Road Accident: Seven, Including Two Children Charred to Death As Car Catches Fire After Hitting Truck on Churu Highway (Watch Videos).

More than ten teams of the Crime Branch were deployed to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

According to the police, the preliminary investigation suggested that the firing by the bike-borne persons had the appearance of a calculated attack.

Also Read | Kota Fire: Students Jump From Fourth Floor After Blaze Erupts in Hostel, Building Sealed Over Ignoring Safety Norms (Watch Video).

A senior officer of the Mumbai Police said a total of four rounds were fired by the accused and a live cartridge was recovered from the spot.The city police said it was probing the firing incident from all angles and was in the process of ascertaining the identities of the accused and finding out where they came from.

Senior officials of the Mumbai Police, led by the the Deputy Commissioner of Police, reached the spot in the wake of the incident.

Further reports are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)