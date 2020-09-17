Noida (UP), Sep 17 (PTI) The director of a private firm has been arrested for alleged fraud with people whom he assured getting flats but fled with their money, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said on Thursday.

Harish Kumar, around 50, was arrested by the Crime Branch on Wednesday night from Noida Extension, the police said.

"Kumar is one of the directors in PSA Impaex Private Limited and is accused of duping people after assuring them flats. He would even provide people with builder-buyer agreement but not deliver flats and flee," a police spokesperson said.

Recently, an FIR was lodged against him at the Sector 49 police station of Noida under Indian penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 468 (forgery), among others, the spokesperson said.

The case was lodged on a complaint from a family based in Delhi's C R Park area.

During the probe it emerged that Kumar has duped several other people the same way and has been on the run for two years now, the official said.

"His location was not known to anyone. A Crime Branch team probing the case tracked him using surveillance techniques and he was nabbed from a society in Noida Extension late on Wednesday night," the official added.

The Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police is also investigating similar offences committed by Kumar, the official said, adding that further proceedings in the case are being carried out.

