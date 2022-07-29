New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Justice of India (CJI) N V Ramana, and Law Minister Kiren Rijiju would participate Saturday in the inaugural session of the two-day national level meeting of all district legal services authorities here to discuss the implementation of the Unified business process for providing effective legal aid to marginalised and poor.

"This is the first-ever District Legal Services Meet wherein all the Chairpersons, who are Principal District and Sessions Judge of all the Judicial Districts and Exofficio Chairpersons of DLSAs along with the Full-time Secretaries of DLSAs, who are also judicial officers are invited to participate on this historical occasion and deliberate upon the need of 'Uniform Practices in DLSAs' an innovative concept of unification of business processes across the country,” the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) said in a statement.

Besides, Member Secretaries of State Legal Services Authorities and other officers of State Legal Services Authorities with Secretaries of High Court Legal Services Committees, who are Judicial Officers will also remain present in the two-day-long function.

Senior-most apex court judge Justice U U Lalit is the executive chairperson of the NALSA and during his tenure, it has run a 42-day Pan-India Awareness and Outreach Programme.

The participants will discuss the need for ‘Uniform Practices in DLSAs and a unified mechanism or working manual for all DLSAs across the county will reduce any disparity, besides streamlining its functioning, the statement said.

With the arrival of the internet and mobile-based apps, the unified mechanism will also consider revamping the legal aid delivery system, it said.

DLSA along with the SLSA and the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) spearheads the legal aid system in India and it focuses on making justice accessible to the disadvantaged and marginalized, it said.

By regulating the Lok Adalats, DLSA plays a crucial role in reducing the burden on courts.

