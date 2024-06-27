Pilgrims at the Amarnath Base Camp in Jammu participated in a special Jagran (Photo/ANI)

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 27 (ANI): The first batch of the Amarnath Yatra pilgrims will be flagged off tomorrow by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha from the Jammu base camp.

In a joyous atmosphere, pilgrims at the Amarnath Base Camp in Jammu participated in a special Jagran on Thursday evening. The event was filled with vibrant music and dance, reflecting the excitement and spiritual fervour among the devotees.

Rekha, one of the pilgrims, expressed her happiness with the arrangements.

"We are all happy. The administration here has made good arrangements," said Rekha.

The Amarnath Yatra is set to commence from Pahalgam and Baltal on June 29, with thousands of pilgrims expected to undertake the sacred journey.

Earlier on Thursday, to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of the upcoming Amarnath Ji Yatra 2024, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu, Vinod Kumar, provided a comprehensive briefing to 15 probationary Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySP) of the 2023 batch, police said in a statement.

This briefing session was held in the Zonal Police Headquarters Conference Hall.

The probationary officers, assigned to the Jammu Zone by the Police Headquarters J-K, gathered to receive critical instructions and insights regarding their roles and responsibilities during the Yatra. SSP Jammu emphasised the importance of maintaining heightened security measures in light of the current security scenario, ensuring the safety and well-being of the pilgrims.

The SSP Jammu outlined the need for stringent security measures to counter any potential threats and ensure a safe pilgrimage experience for all devotees.

The probationary officers were encouraged to foster effective communication and collaboration to address any challenges promptly. They were briefed on the importance of providing timely assistance and support to the pilgrims, ensuring their journey remains smooth and hassle-free.

SSP Jammu highlighted the significance of engaging with the local communities along the Yatra route and the importance of real-time monitoring of the Yatra route and prompt reporting of any suspicious activities or incidents. The probationary officers were instructed to remain vigilant and proactive in their duties.

SSP Jammu, in his address, expressed confidence in the abilities of the probationary officers and urged them to perform their duties with the utmost dedication and commitment.

This initiative reflects the Jammu and Kashmir Police's proactive approach towards maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety of all participants in the Amarnath Ji Yatra 2024, the statement added. (ANI)

