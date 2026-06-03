India News | First Batch of Hajj Pilgrims Returns to India; Thousands Welcome Them at Airports (336)

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): The first batch of Hajj pilgrims returned to India on Wednesday morning after completing the sacred journey, expressing happiness over completing their journey safely and praising the arrangements made for the lakhs of people who went to the Kaaba in Mecca.

Expressing happiness upon returning safely from the sacred journey, pilgrim Ahmed, who arrived at Delhi Airport, said that "Allah had made the pilgrimage easy". He also appreciated the arrangements made by the Saudi authorities, saying that adequate security, medical assistance and emergency services were available to ensure the well-being of pilgrims.

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Speaking to ANI, Ahmed said, "I am very happy. It is not easy to go on this journey, leaving behind our own people, but Allah made it easy. I prayed for myself, my family and our country. No one faced any problems during the journey. The Saudi government ensured that we did not face any difficulties by providing security, ambulance services and a doctor's team."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Minister Danish Azad Ansari welcomed the returning Hajj pilgrims at the airport.

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Speaking to ANI, Ansari said that more than 18,000 pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh and over 1.25 lakh pilgrims, nearly 10 per cent of total pilgrims worldwide, had undertaken the pilgrimage this year.

Expressing gratitude to the government for ensuring the comfort and safety of pilgrims, he said, "The Indian government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, ensured the comfort and safety of all pilgrims."

He further said, "The pilgrims performed rituals in Mecca, Medina and other sacred sites, praying for peace, progress and brotherhood in India. The return of the pilgrims is a joyous occasion, with thousands gathering at airports to welcome them."

Describing the gatherings at airports as a reflection of communal harmony and mutual respect, Ansari said, "It emphasises the importance of mutual respect for each other's religions and the need for unity and brotherhood to drive the country's development forward."

Earlier on Tuesday, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju reaffirmed the Government of India's commitment to the welfare of minority communities, stating that extensive coordination among various ministries had helped ensure the smooth conduct of this year's Hajj operations. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)