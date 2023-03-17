New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) The first Bharat Gaurav train for Telangana-Andhra Pradesh will depart from Secunderabad on Saturday, taking passengers on a tour of important religious, historical and cultural sites in northern and eastern parts of the country, the railway ministry said.

The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will start the 'Punya Kshetra Yatra: Puri-Kasi-Ayodhya" from the Secunderabad railway station, it said.

Also Read | PBNS Editorial – Sach Ki Soch – 17 March 2023 Unleashing Transforming Force of Creative … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

"This is the first 'Originating Bharat Gaurav Train' from the two Telugu states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. This tourist circuit train will take rail passengers to some of India's most ancient and significant places in eastern and northern parts of the country," the ministry said in a statement.

The next train from the two states will run on April 18 and follow the same itinerary as the first, it said.

Also Read | Germany: Strikes at 4 airports ground hundreds of flights.

The national transporter has introduced Bharat Gaurav trains to showcase the country's rich cultural heritage by connecting important historical, cultural and religious places through the railway service.

Till date, 26 trips of Bharat Gaurav trains have been operated and these have covered around 22 states and four Union Territories.

'Yatris' (passengers) of the train departing on March 18 (Saturday) will get a unique opportunity to visit Puri, Konark, Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj over a period of eight nights and nine days, according to the statement.

For ease, boarding and de-boarding facility has been given at nine important stations across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, it said.

The first trip has seen a "humongous" response with all seats being booked for this journey and passengers availing the facility from all stopping stations, the statement said.

The train provides holistic services to passengers, taking care of all their travel related needs, the railways said.

"The tour package includes facilities (including both rail as well as road transport), accommodation facility, wash and change facilities, catering arrangements (morning tea, breakfast, lunch and dinner – both on-board and off-board), services of professional and friendly tour escorts," the statement said.

"Security on train – CCTV cameras installed in all coaches, public announcement facility in all coaches, travel insurance and presence of IRCTC tour managers throughout the travel for assistance," it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)