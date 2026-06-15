India News | First Direct Flight Between Lucknow and Noida Successfully Takes off

Actress Gul Panag travelled on the first flight between Lucknow and Noida (Photo/ANI)

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 15 (ANI): Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow on Monday marked a significant milestone with the successful operation of the first direct flight between Lucknow and Noida, strengthening air connectivity between two key economic and administrative centres of Uttar Pradesh.

The launch of this new service strengthens air connectivity between two of Uttar Pradesh's most important economic and administrative centres.

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To celebrate the occasion, a ceremonial lamp-lighting and cake-cutting event was held at the airport in the presence of senior representatives from the airline and airport management.

The inaugural flight was flagged off amid a festive atmosphere, with the Lucknow Airport team extending a warm farewell to passengers embarking on this historic journey.

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Senior officials and staff members of Lucknow Airport were also present and welcomed the commencement of the new service. They described the launch as an important step towards enhancing regional connectivity and improving travel convenience within the state.

The inaugural flight, 6E 2278, departed from Lucknow carrying 182 passengers to Noida. Among the passengers was noted actress Gul Panag, who travelled on the first flight.

The service also received a strong response from the corporate sector, with approximately 80 employees of a private group travelling on the inaugural flight and availing themselves of the new direct connectivity.

As part of the launch-day operations, additional flights were also operated on June 15 2026. Flight 6E5212 arrived in Lucknow from Noida, while Flight 6E5219 departed from Lucknow for Noida.

The new route is expected to benefit business travellers, corporate professionals, entrepreneurs, students and other passengers by providing a faster and more convenient travel option. It will also play a key role in further strengthening regional connectivity and supporting economic growth within Uttar Pradesh.

Regular flight services on the Lucknow-Noida route are scheduled to commence from July 1, 2026. (ANI)

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