Kaziranga (Assam) [India], June 6 (ANI): Two orphaned Asiatic black bear (Ursus thibetanus) cubs, rescued from Dissoi Reserved Forest in Jorhat on February 26, 2025, have successfully begun their new life in the wild with their release into Dehing Patkai National Park, Assam, marking an important milestone in Assam's wildlife conservation journey.

Sonali Ghosh, Field Director of Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve, said that the cubs, estimated to be between four and six weeks old at the time of rescue, were discovered alone by a local youth and handed over to the Na-Kachari Beat Office under Jorhat Forest Division.

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"As subsequent surveys found no trace of their mother, they were transferred to Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC), in Kaziranga, for specialised care," Sonali Ghosh said. On social media, Chief Minister Office, Assam posted on X, "On World Environment Day, we celebrate one of Assam's inspiring conservation success stories under the leadership of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma after months of dedicated care and rehabilitation at CWRC, Kaziranga, two orphaned Asiatic black bear cubs were successfully released into Dehing Patkai National Park, where they now have a second chance to thrive in the wild."

Established in 2002, CWRC in Kaziranga is a joint initiative by the Assam Forest Department, the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), and the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI).

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"At CWRC, the cubs were treated for mild dehydration and nurtured in the small mammal nursery under the close supervision of Dr. Bhaskar Choudhury and his team. They were reared on a canine milk replacer and gradually introduced to conditions that would prepare them for survival in the wild. The rehabilitation of orphaned Asiatic black bear cubs in CWRC followed the Asiatic black bear rehabilitation protocols of Centre for Bear Rehabilitation and Conservation (CBRC), Pakke Tiger Reserve, Arunachal Pradesh," Ghosh said.

She further said that the rehabilitation process focused on ensuring proper nutrition for optimum growth, retaining natural behaviours, and minimising human imprinting to secure their chances of successful reintegration.

"In line with best practices, a scientific survey was undertaken to determine a suitable release site. While the Dissoi Reserve Forest was considered, its proximity to human settlements and high disturbance made it unsuitable for bear rehabilitation. A systematic evaluation based on natural cover, distance from habitation, prey availability, and local community awareness identified Dehing Patkai National Park as the most suitable release site. Offering rich vegetation, abundant natural resources, minimal human interference, and committed support from forest staff and local communities, the park emerged as the ideal new home for the cubs," Sonali Ghosh said.

Dr Sonali Ghosh also said that formal permission to proceed with this site selection and release was granted on June 4, 2025, by the Office of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden, Assam.

"Following this approval, the CWRC team, led by senior vets Dr Bhaskar Choudhury and Dr. Mehedi Hassan and experienced animal keepers and forest frontline of Choraipung range of Dehing Patkai National Park, viz- Horeswar Das, Rajib Gogoi, Sunu Bhumij and Biswajit Tanti, successfully translocated and reared the cubs, giving them a genuine chance to thrive in the wild.

The journey of these Asiatic black bear cubs (28th February 2026 till 17th August 2025 ) from their rescue in Jorhat to their care at CWRC and finally to their release in Dehing Patkai on 4nd February 2026--stands as a powerful example of what science-driven rehabilitation, ethical wildlife management, and community involvement can achieve. It reflects Assam's growing commitment to protecting its wildlife heritage and ensuring that even orphaned animals are given a second chance at freedom," Sonali Ghosh said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)