India News | First International Big Cat Alliance Summit Rescheduled Amid 4th India-Africa Forum Delay Due to Ebola Outbreak

New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): The First International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) Summit, which was scheduled to be held in New Delhi on June 1, has been rescheduled following the deferment of the Fourth India-Africa Forum Summit (IAFS IV) due to the Ebola outbreak in Africa.

The summit was originally planned in conjunction with the Fourth India-Africa Forum Summit (IAFS IV), given that several African countries are home to big cats and remain important partners in global efforts towards conservation, ecological sustainability, and biodiversity protection.

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According to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change statement, it was noted that the decision was taken in consultation with the Chairperson of the African Union and the African Union Commission to postpone the India-Africa Forum Summit to a later date.

"Following the decision taken in consultation with the Chairperson of the African Union and the African Union Commission to convene the Fourth India-Africa Forum Summit at a later date, it has been decided that, in order to ensure broad and active participation from all Range countries, including African countries, the First IBCA Summit too will be convened at a later date," a statement added.

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New dates for the Summit would be announced in due course following consultations with participating countries and stakeholders.

"India remains firmly committed to working with all partners to advance the shared objectives of biodiversity conservation and sustainable development," a statement added.

This major diplomatic decision comes as global attention has once again shifted to Ebola following the World Health Organisation's decision to designate the escalating crisis across Congo and Uganda as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

Meanwhile, the upcoming Fourth India-Africa Forum Summit, which was scheduled to take place in New Delhi next week, has been postponed due to the Ebola outbreak in Africa, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

The critical diplomatic gathering was deferred following detailed deliberations convened between Indian administrative authorities, the Chairperson of the African Union, and the African Union Commission to evaluate the feasibility of hosting the high-profile assembly and its ancillary events under current conditions.

According to an official communique released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Government of India and the African Union exchanged views on the evolving health situation in parts of Africa and reaffirmed the importance of continued cooperation in strengthening public health preparedness and response capacities across the continent, including through support to Africa CDC and relevant national institutions.

In light of the unfolding medical emergency, New Delhi has re-emphasised its unwavering alignment with African populations and their respective administrations.

Furthermore, India has voiced its complete preparedness to provide material and strategic assistance to operations spearheaded by the Africa CDC, ensuring all actions remain perfectly aligned with the shared commitment to an Africa-led response. (ANI)

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