New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): The first meeting of the newly formed National Alliance Committee of the Congress concluded in Delhi on Saturday.

Speaking after the committee's inaugural meeting, Mukul Wasnik, convenor of NAC said the committee will decide on a "seat-sharing formula" after discussing with state units soon.

"We will first speak to the state units. Soon we will form a seat-sharing formula. There is no deadline set for this. But we will decide as soon as possible," he said.

Congress formed the five-member NAC earlier this week, with Wasnik as convenor and veteran leaders including former chief ministers Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel, former Union minister Salman Khurshid, and Mohan Prakash as members to engage in discussions regarding potential alliances with other political parties for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

On the INDIA bloc meeting and seat-sharing, Wasnik said, "INDIA bloc has met several times. Wherever there are the Alliance parties (of the INDIA bloc), we will discuss the seat-sharing formula with our leaders."

As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections loom just four months away, the allocation of seats becomes pivotal for the Congress, especially after recent electoral setbacks.

The fourth meeting of the INDIA bloc concluded in Delhi on December 19 with the passing of the resolution on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and the suspension of MPs from Parliament.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that a resolution has been passed that the suspension of MPs is undemocratic.

The meeting took place amid escalating political tensions between the Opposition and the BJP-led central government, triggered by the demand for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on the recent Parliament security breach.

The meeting witnessed the attendance from 28 parties. (ANI)

