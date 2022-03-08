New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday inaugurated a state-of-the art "Montessori Lab" at Rana Pratap Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Rajender Nagar to provide quality education to children of the national capital.

Describing the lab as "first-of-its-kind", Sisodia, who is also Delhi's Education Minister, said the facilities provided in the lab "are not available in any other school of the country".

He added that this model will be followed by all the government schools of Delhi.

The objective of the Montessori lab is to provide opportunities for holistic development of children, activities to encourage experimental learning and inculcating a sense of well-being and life skills among children.

The lab is equipped with ultra modern learning materials to encourage experiential learning and develop skills like research, communication, social thinking, self-management etc in children, the Delhi government said.

"This lab gives meaningful engaging assignments. Apart from this, an open area has been attached to the lab to provide sports infrastructure to young kids and develop their cognitive skills," it added.

Sisodia said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, students from different socio-economic strata are getting excellent education facilities in Delhi schools like any developed country of the world.

In the last seven years, thw infrastructure of Delhi government schools has been made world-class and the confidence of teachers and academic results have improved here, Sisodia claimed.

