Kolkata, Sep 14 (PTI) The State Legal Services Authority (SLSA), West Bengal, will organise its first e-Lok Adalat on September 19, Registrar General of Calcutta High Court Rai Chatterjee said here on Monday.

Around 20,000 cases are expected to be heard in a day by benches set across the state, Chatterjee said.

"The process involves absolutely no cost on the part of the litigants," she said.

Calcutta High Court Chief Justice TBN Radhakrishnan, the patron-in-chief of State Legal Services Authority, West Bengal, and its executive chairman Justice Sanjib Banerjee will inaugurate the online Lok Adalat at 10.30 am on Saturday over a virtual programme, she said.

The programme will be streamed live on the Youtube channel of West Bengal SLSA, Chatterjee added.

