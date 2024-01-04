Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 4 (ANI): Ahead of the grand consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Thursday shared the first pictures of the magnificent Sinh Dwar of the shrine.

The Trust, which has been entrusted with the construction and management of the Ram Temple, took to its official social media handle on Thursday to share the first images of the Sinh Dwar (front door), from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his address at the inauguration event.

Also Read | Supreme Court Junks Plea of Indian National Nikhil Gupta Detained in Czech Republic for Foiled Plot To Kill Sikh Separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in US.

https://x.com/ShriRamTeerth/status/1742869034314707412?s=20

"The Magnificent Sinh Dwar of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir", it posted on X.

Also Read | YSR Telangana Party Leader YS Sharmila Joins Congress, Says It Was Her Father Rajasekhara Reddy's Dream To See Rahul Gandhi As PM (Watch Video).

Earlier, during the day, the Trust shared other key features of the temple.

The shrine has been raised in the traditional Nagara style and has a length (east-west) of 380 feet, a width of 250 feet, and a height of 161 feet. Nagara architecture is a style of temple architecture originating in North India. The temples modelled on this unique style come with pyramidal towers called Shikharas that have a Kalash at the top. The pillars of the temples are carved with intricate designs and the walls are decorated with sculptures and reliefs.

According to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth, the Ram Mandir is a three-storied shrine, with each floor standing at a height of 20 feet. It has a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors.

The Garbhagriha is the innermost sanctum of the temple, where the deity is to be enshrined. In the sanctum sanctorum will rest the idol depicting the child form of Lord Ram (Ram Lalla) and the first floor will have a Shri Ram Darbar.

The temple consists of five Mandaps (halls) -- Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prarthna and Kirtan Mandaps.

Exquisitely carved figures of deities, gods, and goddesses adorn the pillars and walls. The main entrance to the shrine is from the east, ascending 32 stairs through the Singh Dwar along with the provision of ramps and lifts for the convenience of the differently-abled and elderly.

The Parkota (rectangular compound wall) with a length of 732 meters and a width of 14 feet, surrounds the Mandir. At the four corners of the compound, there are four mandirs dedicated to Surya Dev, Devi Bhagwati, Ganesh Bhagwan and Bhagwan Shiv. In the northern arm is a mandir of Maa Annapurna and in the southern arm is a Mandir of Hanuman ji.

Near the Mandir is a historic Well (Sita koop), dating back to the ancient era. In the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir complex, there are proposed mandirs dedicated to Maharshi Valmiki, Maharshi Vashishtha, Maharshi Vishwamitra, Maharshi Agastya, Nishad Raj, Mata Shabri, and the revered consort of the Devi Ahilya.

In the southwestern part of the complex, at Kuber Tila, the ancient mandir of Bhagwan Shiv has been restored, along with the installation of Jatayu. No iron is used anywhere in the mandir and for protection against ground moisture, a 21-foot-high plinth has been constructed using granite.

The foundation of the mandir has been constructed with a 14-metre-thick layer of roller-compacted concrete (RCC), giving it the appearance of artificial rock.

The temple complex is further equipped with a sewage treatment plant, water treatment plant, water supply for fire safety and an independent power station.

Apart from this, a Pilgrims Facility Centre (PFC) with a capacity of 25,000 people is being constructed, which will provide medical services while also extending the locker facility to devotees and visitors. The complex will also have a separate block with a bathing area, washrooms, washbasin, and open taps, among other amenities.

The shrine has been raised entirely using the country's traditional and indigenous technologies. It is being constructed with particular emphasis on environmental-water conservation with 70 per cent of the 70-acre area being left green. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)