New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) The first train set of Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) will be handed over to NCRTC in a ceremony in Gujarat's Savli on Saturday, an official statement has said.

National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is establishing India's first RRTS which is a rail-based, high-speed, high-frequency regional commuter transit system. The first train will be run on Sarai Kale Khan-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor.

According to the statement, the RRTS train sets are 100 per cent manufactured in India at Alstom's (earlier Bombardier) factory at Savli in Gujarat under the Make in India initiative.

Alstom is a French multinational firm which acquired Bombardier Transportation early last year. The latter, a Canadian-German firm, manufactured metro cars for the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

"These will be the fastest trains in India with a design speed of 180kmph and operational speed of 160kmph with an average speed of 100kmph,” the statement issued by NCRTC said.

“The modern RRTS trains will have ergonomically designed 2x2 transverse cushioned seating, wide standing space, luggage racks, CCTV cameras, laptop/mobile charging facility, dynamic route maps, auto control ambient lighting system, Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning System (HVAC), and other amenities," it said.

The RRTS trains will also have a ‘standard' as well as ‘premium class' (one coach per train), along with one coach reserved for women commuters.

Powered by electric traction, RRTS will serve as a green mode of transport in NCR, the statement claimed.

Alstom will give keys to the train sets to NCRTC at its manufacturing plant on Saturday, after which they will be brought to Duhai depot, which is being developed near Ghaziabad.

The handover ceremony will be conducted in the presence of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Manoj Joshi, the statement said.

The manufacturing facility at Savli will deliver a total of 210 cars for the first RRTS corridor. These will include train sets for operating regional transit services on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor, and for local transit services in Meerut, the statement said.

After the arrival of the trains, initial trial runs are expected to commence on the priority section (Sahibabad-Duhai) by the end of this year.

The 17-km priority section is targeted to be commissioned by 2023 and the full corridor by 2025.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)