New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) The first series production Light Combat Aircraft Tejas trainer aircraft carried out its first flight on Wednesday, a development described as a "major milestone" by its manufacturer Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

The aircraft took to the skies for its maiden flight from HAL's airport in Bengaluru, officials said.

The successful sortie lasted for around 35 minutes.

Tejas is a highly agile multi-role supersonic fighter aircraft capable of operating in high-threat air environments.

"As a major milestone in the LCA Tejas Program, the first ever series production standard LCA Trainer (LT 5201) manufactured by HAL took to the skies for its maiden flight today from HAL airport and landed after completing a successful sortie of around 35 minutes," the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) tweeted.

