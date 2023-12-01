Lucknow ( Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 1 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that the fiscal management of the state was being done in an "excellent" manner and that the state has become revenue surplus.

"The fiscal management of the state is being done excellently. Today the state is a revenue surplus state. Currently, state taxes are reaching Rs 1.5 lakh crore. We have reached Rs 34,000 crore in stamps and are getting Rs 58,000 crore in excise," CM Yogi said in the Assembly.

The Chief Minister pointed out that the size of the budget has been increasing annually since 2017.

"This supplementary budget is the biggest budget to date, when the government brings the budget in the state, one has to take care of its income also," CM Yogi said.

The Chief Minister said that the loan disbursement in the state has become efficient as the people are increasingly able to avail it through banks.

He said that the people's outlook towards Uttar Pradesh has changed.

"There was a SP government in the state four times... Today, people's outlook towards Uttar Pradesh has changed. This is the new Uttar Pradesh of New India. The opposition members too should be happy if our UP will move forward and make economic progress," CM Yogi said while addressing the winter session of the Assembly.

He alleged that during the SP regime in the state, the mafia used to "eat" the ration of the poor, but today the state has become number one in the One Nation One Ration Card scheme.

The Chief Minister also said that one crore 75 lakh Ujjwala beneficiaries are getting the benefit of the cylinder today, but earlier the people used to get beaten when they asked for the cylinder. (ANI)

