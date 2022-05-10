Mumbai, May 10 (PTI) A chemical analysis of the water of the Banganga Tank in Mumbai's Walkeshwar area, in which a large number of fish was found dead last month, has found oxygen deficiency as the probable cause, a civic official said on Tuesday.

The tank, which witnesses several religious rituals due to its historical significance, was the site of hundreds of dead fish last month, with the official adding that the fisheries department had also opined that the water-body was overpopulated with fish.

This may also be a reason for the deaths, he said, adding that some of the fish should be transferred elsewhere to restore the balance.

"As per the chemical analysis report, the water's colour was now light green due to the presence of toxic components in it. Oil, grease and other solid components were detected in the water sample. No chemical was found at the inlet of the water source," the official said.

The report has stated that the BOD (Biochemical oxygen demand) and COD (Chemical oxygen demand) level of the tank water has increased, the colour of the water has been changed, algae has formed and there was oxygen deficiency, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official added.

