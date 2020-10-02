Rameswaram (TN), Oct 2 (PTI): A fisherman has gone missing while fishing near here and a fishermen's association on Friday demanded that the government allow them to sail to Sri Lanka to search for him or they would begin an agitation.

Carson fell off his boat due to rough seas while fishing between Katchatheevu and Dhanushkodi on Wednesday night, a representative of the association said.

Despite a search by the Indian Navy and the Coast Guard, Carson was not traced and there were apprehensions he might have drowned and his body washed ashore in Lanka, he said.

Fishermen of mechanised boats today held a meeting and demanded that the Central and Tamil Nadu governments allow them to sail to the neighbouring island nation in search of their colleague and try to bring the body, if found.

They said they would not put out to the sea till permission to go to the island was given, the representative said.

