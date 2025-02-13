One of the arrested accused in police custody (Photo/ANI)

Kottayam (Kerala) [India], February 13 (ANI): The police arrested five college students on Wednesday for allegedly ragging juniors at Kottayam Government Nursing College, said police.

All the students have been sent to 2 days' police remand, added the Gandhinagar Police.

According to victim students, the ragging had been going on for nearly three months at the institute. The police said the ragging began last November, shortly after classes of the first-year batch began.

Police added that they are investigating whether more students are involved in the case. (ANI)

