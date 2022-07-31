Jaipur, Jul 31 (PTI) Five children drowned in an artificial pond in Ramsinghpur of Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district while taking a bath on Sunday, police said.

Two of them were siblings and the other three were cousins, they said.

The tragic incident took place in Udasar village. All five of them were from labour families working in the fields, SHO, Ramsinghpur, Dolaram Vishnoi said.

The police said the kids had gone to take a bath in the waterbody as it was a holiday for them.

Villagers later found their dead bodies floating in the water and informed the police, they said.

The deceased were identified as Rajesh (10) and his sister Bhavna (12), Ankit (10), Ashish (10), and Nisha (13), the police said.

Their bodies were handed over to the family members, the SHO said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed condolences over the tragic incident.

"The news of the five children drowning in a waterbody in the fields of Udasar village of Sriganganagar district is very sad. My condolences to their parents and family members. May god give them strength," he tweeted in Hindi.

