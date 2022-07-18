Hyderabad, Jul 18 (PTI) Five persons including a 17-year old student travelling in an autorickshaw died after the vehicle driven in "wrong route" rammed into a container lorry from opposite direction in Kamareddy district on Monday, police said.

The incident happened in Madnoor mandal today evening, they said. During investigations it was found that the three-wheeler was "stolen" on Monday morning.

The person driving the autorickshaw after picking up four passengers instead of passing through the underpass drove the vehicle allegedly at high-speed in the wrong route on the national highway and rammed into the lorry which was proceeding from Hyderabad to Maharashtra, a senior police official said. All the five occupants in the three-wheeler died in the accident and two of the deceased were identified as a 17-year old student and a middle-aged person from Maharashtra, while the identity of the person driving the vehicle and two others was not yet established, police said. Based on registration number of the auto-rickshaw, police found that it was a stolen vehicle as the owner had earlier in the day lodged a complaint with police after finding his vehicle missing near his house.

