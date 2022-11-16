Jaipur, Nov 16 (PTI) Five foreign nationals were grievously injured after the SUV in which they were travelling collided head-on with a speeding car in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district on Wednesday, officials said.

The accident took place on Khandar road when the foreign nationals were going to the Ranthambore National Park for an evening safari, they said.

Due to the impact of the collision, one of the rear tyres of the SUV popped out and the tourists fell down, while the car fell into a ditch, they said.

"A gypsy was hit by a car during a tour in Zone 10. Due to this, five foreign tourists travelling in the gypsy were injured. They were admitted to a private hospital. One of the tourists has been referred to Jaipur," said Sandeep Chowdhary, Deputy Conservator of Forest (Tourism), Ranthambore Tiger Project.

After receiving information about the accident, forest department officials and Kotwali police station personnel reached the spot.

Gypsy driver Ramesh Meena has registered a complaint against the car driver, police said.

