Surendranagar (Gujarat) [India], February 23 (ANI): Five people died, and five others were injured in a road accident on a highway in Gujarat, officials said on Sunday. The victims, a family from West Bengal, were returning home from Somnath.

An accident occurred on the Sayla-Limbdi National Highway near Morwad village when a dumper collided with a Trump Travels vehicle. More than 10 people sustained injuries in the accident. The police reached the scene, initiated an investigation, and launched a rescue operation to retrieve the bodies from the vehicle.

Chief District Health Officer (CDHO) BG Gohil said, "Today, on a highway, an accident happened in which 10 people were injured. 5 out of those 10 people have died, and the treatment of the other 5 is going on. These people were a family from West Bengal. They were going back to their home from Somnath..."

"...On the NH towards Ahmedabad, A tempo traveller vehicle collided with a loader vehicle. It was carrying 10 people, out of which 5 people have died. The other 5 are getting the treatment...They were the residents of Kolkata, West Bengal," Deputy SP Vishal Raba said. (ANI)

