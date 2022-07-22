Kota (Raj), Jul 22 (PTI) A court in Rajasthan's Baran on Friday awarded life term to five people, including four members of a family, for the murder of a Dalit man seven years ago.

The court also imposed a fine ranging from Rs 25,000 to 50,000 on them.

Special Public Prosecutor Awesh Singh said the court awarded life term to Amarlal Jeengar, his three sons Rohit, Rahul and Dhiraj, and Gourav Rajput for the murder of Virendra Raiger, a resident of Nayapur in Baran city.

The murder took place in November 2015, he added.

The convicts had attacked Raiger and his 11-year-old brother Imlesh with sticks and stones.

The two had sustained critical injuries. Raiger succumbed to injuries during treatment at a hospital following which police lodged a case on Imlesh's statements.

They were booked for murder and under the SC/ST Act. Statements of at least 24 witnesses were recorded during the trial, Awesh Singh added.

