Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 13 (ANI): Five persons were arrested for their alleged involvement in illegal betting on IPL matches by Indore Crime Branch on Monday.

The Crime Branch conducted searches at two places last night.

Also Read | MPSC Exams 2020 Postponed: Maharashtra Public Service Commission Defers Engineering Services Preliminary, Subordinate Services Combined Examinations.

Additional Superintendent of Police (SP), Guruprasad Parashar said, "The first action was taken in the Annapurna police station area where three people were booking a bet on the ongoing match between Royal Challengers and Kolkata Knight Riders in a flat. Three accused--Chirag Jain, Aditya Sharma and Aman Tiwari were held from here."

Rs 37,000 in cash, 31 mobile phone, two laptops and transactions worth lakhs of rupees were recovered from their possession, said police.

Also Read | Vice President Venkaiah Naidu Explains How He Recovered From COVID-19: ‘Physical Fitness, Mental Tenacity and Desi Food’.

"Action was taken against them under the Gambling Act and the IT Act at Annapurna police station. At the same time, the second racket was busted at the area of Kanadia police station, where two people were caught while booking a bet. Accused, Sanjay Parmar and Ganesh Chaudhary were also booking bets on Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers," said Parashar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)