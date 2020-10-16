Muzaffarnagar, Oct 16 (PTI) Five people were arrested in connection with the murder of a 32-year-old school teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district early this month, police said on Friday.

Police investigation revealed that he was killed over an alleged extra-marital affair.

Also Read | Mumbai Man, Seen Performing Handstand on High-Rise Building in Viral Video, Arrested by Police.

Sudhir Kumar was shot dead by unidentified men on October 4 when he was returning to home on his motorcycle after giving tuition to students in Bopada village, police had said a day after the incident.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) K P Singh, during investigation, five people were found involved in the murder case and they were arrested on Friday.

Also Read | NEET 2020 Results Declared: Shoyeb Aftab of Odisha Secures All India 1st Rank, Scores 100% Marks With Perfect 720 Score!.

The arrested accused, including the parents-in-law of a woman, told police that the teacher was shot dead for having an affair with her, the SHO said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)